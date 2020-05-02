South Africa

Suspects nabbed in Kraaifontein with illicit liquor, drugs and cigarettes

By SowetanLIVE - 02 May 2020 - 14:34
Some of the liquor seized by police in Kraaifontein.
Image: Supplied

Police in Kraaifontein near Cape Town arrested a 46-year-old woman on Thursday for possession of presumed stolen property, dealing in liquor and drugs as well as the contravention of the Disaster Management Act.  

“The suspect was arrested after an intelligence driven operation led members to Buiten Crescent, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, where more than 1,300 bottles of liquor were confiscated worth about R200,000. Tik and over R40,000 in cash were also seized,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

In an unrelated matter on the same day, Kraaifontein members arrested a 35-year-old male for selling cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act in Brighton Road, Kraaifontein. More than 2,000 packets of cigarettes and almost R2,000 in cash  were confiscated, Traut said.

He said the suspects are both scheduled to make court appearances on Monday.  

