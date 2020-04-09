Andile Mpisane uses music to define himself

Andile Mpisane is stepping out of his parents' shadow with the launch of his music career.

As the 19-year-old begins his musical journey, he wants to diffuse a lot of misconception that people have about him.

Mpisane is the son of the controversial wealthy business people Shauwn Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane. Since his parents have built their business profile, Andile also wants to build his own legacy - a music empire.

He is concerned, though, that people believe that since he comes from a wealthy family he was given everything on a silver platter.

"I wish people can understand that everything I have I earned it. It is not that it came easy. There is a lot of hard work happening behind the scenes. One day, they will get to understand how much I am dedicated to what I do," he says.