Andile Mpisane uses music to define himself
Andile Mpisane is stepping out of his parents' shadow with the launch of his music career.
As the 19-year-old begins his musical journey, he wants to diffuse a lot of misconception that people have about him.
Mpisane is the son of the controversial wealthy business people Shauwn Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane. Since his parents have built their business profile, Andile also wants to build his own legacy - a music empire.
He is concerned, though, that people believe that since he comes from a wealthy family he was given everything on a silver platter.
"I wish people can understand that everything I have I earned it. It is not that it came easy. There is a lot of hard work happening behind the scenes. One day, they will get to understand how much I am dedicated to what I do," he says.
Andile, who dropped his second single Umcimbi five days ago, says he plans to take the music industry by storm. The gqom singer and dancer has also dropped a video of Umcimbi, which was shot in Durban and Cape Town.
It has garnered 300,000 views on YouTube since it was released.
He explains that Umcimbi is a fun song that is directed to those who love partying.
In the song he features Distruction Boyz and Madanon. His first single Uyangqhaska featured DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa.
The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.
"I know the song is about fun but people will have to wait until the lockdown is over. On the video getting more views, I am happy at the support I have got so far. It shows that the industry has accepted me and appreciates my music."
Since he dropped his debut, Andile has already begun composing songs for his upcoming long-extended play (LP) which comprises eight tracks.
He says he has been using his time fruitfully during the lockdown, composing music.
"I opted for music because it was the only thing that allows me to be who I want to be and showcase my passion for music," he says.
As much as he comes from a well-known family, Andile says he does not want special treatment in the music industry. The business-minded singer also wants to develop talent through his Royal AM Entertainment.
He has also founded Royal AM Foundation which has created more than 30 job opportunities around Durban.
"From a young age, I have been driven to excel at any of my given tasks and also learning to overcome any negativity. However, the best part by far is the fact that I am able to create meaningful jobs... It is truly rewarding and empowering. The best advice my parents have given me is to find what I love," he says.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.