Letoya Makhene isn't ready to 'spill all the tea' about her new romance

By Chrizelda Kekana - 14 April 2020 - 09:31
Letoya Makhene wants people to focus on the music she's about to share with them.
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene

Her love life may be hogging all kinds of celebrity news headlines at the moment, but actress and musician Letoya Makhene isn't ready to talk about it just yet. Instead, she'd rather shift the conversation towards her upcoming single.

Letoya and her b have confirmed they are besotted with each other, but they are coy to reveal too many details with the world right now.

Letoya's love life began making headlines earlier this month when Sunday World reported  she was in a new romance with businesswoman Lebohang Keswa. Both Letoya and Lebohang took to their social media platforms to confirm their relationship. 

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Letoya said news reports about her relationship threw her off slightly as she was working towards a strategy for her upcoming music projects.

She said, she needed to make sure everyone was on the same page before she could let the nation in on her love life.

"I'm not sure I am ready to do any interviews and stuff on this," Letoya said.

The songstress instead diverted attention to her latest single, Ngihawukele, which she teased on her Instagram with a personalised version of the viral #Dontrushchallenge.

1 week ago

11 months ago

Entertainment
1 year ago

