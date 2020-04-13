DJ Euphonik: I'm creating 'feel good' playlists to help people with their mental health and anxiety

It's been a tough 17 days for South Africans, but many will attest that spending this Easter weekend away from loved ones has been particularly tough.

Over the past two weeks several of Mzansi's artists and musicians have hosted online concerts, comedy shows and even game nights to keep the spirit of the nation up.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Euphonik revealed that he was putting the finishing touches on playlists to help people with their mental health and anxiety during this trying time.

"I'm busy creating playlists for all different types of music, because people are sitting at home during the lockdown and they don't necessarily want to listen to house music. I'm putting together music that will help people with their mental condition and anxiety...'feel good' songs not just house music," he said.

The DJ also encouraged people to take the time to do as much reading and research as possible, to try and better their skills and knowledge.