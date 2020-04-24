Gauteng has 1,252 Covid-19 cases, 843 recoveries and eight deaths

Gauteng on Thursday had 1,252 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 843 recoveries and eight deaths.

The number of active cases in the province is 391.

According to the Gauteng health department update, Johannesburg has 748 cases, Ekurhuleni has 268, while Tshwane is on 127. Sedibeng is on 13 and the West Rand on 42. About 54 patients are unallocated.

“Out of a total of 7,599 contacts traced, 3,492 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.

“There are 58 people hospitalised in both public and private facilities,” said Kwara Kenana, health MEC spokesperson.