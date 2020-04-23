Covid-19 kills three more in Western Cape as infections rise to 1,153

By 5pm on Wednesday, 1,153 people had tested positive for the virus, Winde said, and 236 had recovered. Fifty-three patients were in hospital, including 23 in intensive care.

Even though Gauteng still has the most Covid-19 cases — 1,224 — it has had only seven deaths and chalked up 826 recoveries. Its active cases total 391, compared with 892 in the Western Cape.

Winde said the new deaths were an indication that the elderly and people with conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and lung disease were particularly at risk of severe infection.

“We call for special attention and precautions to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases against exposure to Covid-19,” said Winde.

“It is also important to stress the need for healthy lifestyles and the annual flu vaccine. The flu vaccine doesn't prevent Covid-19 infection, but it can protect the vulnerable from contracting the flu and further compromising immunity.”

