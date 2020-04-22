Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg

Ekurhuleni east, comprising Springs, Benoni, Brakpan, Kwa-Thema, Tsakane, Daveyton and Wattville, reported 55 infections.

The city of Tshwane had the third-most infections in the province, with Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn and Hatfield recording 38 cases.

A total of 37 infections were reported in the Eersterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof and Brummeria areas.

Meanwhile, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig and Thereza Park had 23 cases.

See the full breakdowns here: