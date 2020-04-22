South Africa

Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg

By Naledi Shange - 22 April 2020 - 18:10
Sandton and neighbouring Alexandra and Wynberg are among the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus in Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Business Day

Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove, Alexandra and Wynberg are among the Covid-19 hotspots in Gauteng, with a combined 227 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Other hotspots in the Johannesburg region include Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North, according to the latest figures released by the provincial health department.

Johannesburg has 721 positive cases.

Ekurhuleni has 257 cases, the second-highest in the province.

The bulk of these infections were in the north of the district, specifically the Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa, Bapsfontein areas, which accounted for 105 infections.

Alberton, Boksburg, Germiston, Katlehong, Vosloorus and Thokoza reported 73 cases,

Ekurhuleni east, comprising Springs, Benoni, Brakpan, Kwa-Thema, Tsakane, Daveyton and Wattville, reported 55 infections.

The city of Tshwane had the third-most infections in the province, with Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn and Hatfield recording 38 cases.

A total of 37 infections were reported in the Eersterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof and Brummeria areas.

Meanwhile, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig and Thereza Park had 23 cases.

See the full breakdowns here:

The province has continued to see a rise in recoveries. The department said 781 recoveries had been recorded.

“Out of a total of 7,103 contacts traced [individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19] 2,973 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” said the department.

On Tuesday afternoon, SA had 3,465 infections, with the most - 1,199 - in Gauteng.

