Gauteng reports more Covid-19 recoveries, but another patient dies to take death toll to seven
The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday the number of Covid-19 patient recoveries in the province was standing at 574, from 551 a day ago.
The province has recorded seven deaths, up one from Monday. No details were provided.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 1,170.
Johannesburg has 698 cases, Ekurhuleni 246, Tshwane 122, West Rand 39 and Sedibeng 11, while 54 are unallocated.
Out of a total of 6,947 contacts traced, 2,915 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been moved out of isolation, department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said.
Mhlungu said the department had intensified large-scale community screening and testing in communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities.
