South Africa

Gauteng reports more Covid-19 recoveries, but another patient dies to take death toll to seven

By Iavan Pijoos - 21 April 2020 - 13:12
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 1,170.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 1,170.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday the number of Covid-19 patient recoveries in the province was standing at 574, from 551 a day ago.

The province has recorded seven  deaths, up one from Monday. No details were provided.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 1,170.

Johannesburg has 698 cases, Ekurhuleni 246, Tshwane 122, West Rand 39 and Sedibeng 11, while 54 are unallocated.

Out of a total of 6,947 contacts traced, 2,915 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been moved out of isolation, department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said.  

Mhlungu said the department had intensified large-scale community screening and testing in communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities.

Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show

Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.
News
4 hours ago

Durban woman with Covid-19 gives birth to 'positive' baby

A Durban woman - who tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to hospital for the birth of her baby last week - is recovering at home with ...
News
3 hours ago

Three companies join hands to fight Covid-19

Three Johannesburg-listed companies have stepped up efforts to fight Covid-19 by donating hand sanitisers to some of the country's ...
News
21 hours ago

Western Cape has over 200 Covid-19 recoveries, 38 patients in hospital

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Sunday that the province had recorded 215 Covid-19 recoveries.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X