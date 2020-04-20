Government bans lawyer consultations with prisoners

Lawyers are not allowed to consult clients who are inmates in SA's prisons during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Only those lawyers who apply to the department and whose request meets the “exceptional cases” test will be allowed to consult with prisoners.

Furthermore, national commissioner of prisons Arthur Fraser has banned payment of bail or fines at the country's correctional service facilities.

Fraser was forced to issue this instruction after the regional prisons commissioner for the Western Cape, Delekile Klaas, issued a notice that bail and fines could continue to be paid at correctional centres.