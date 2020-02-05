Baby's death living nightmare for mom

The mother of a two-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by her father says her daughter was "sacrificed for an evil ritual".

Speaking to Sowetan from her home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, Pearl Mtshweni said she was traumatised after witnessing her daughter being strangled by her father.

"I feel dead and helpless but, worst of all, I feel like all this is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from," she said.

Mtshweni, 22, said she was saved by neighbours from being killed along with her daughter Nkanyiso.

Last week Tuesday, Mtshweni arrived at her boyfriend's house to drive him to work, not knowing that it would be her last day to see her baby girl alive.

Mtshweni said when they arrived at the house of her boyfriend Irvin Mahlangu, 27, he was not ready.

"He sent me a text the previous night to arrive at 8am. I waited for him to get ready and went inside but he later said he had changed his mind about going to work so he could spend time with us."

Mtshweni said everything was normal and they kept talking until she fell asleep on the bed with the baby.

She said when she woke up, the baby was not on the bed and she heard her coughing.

"I heard the baby cough again and I realised that she was in the next room. I called for Irvin, he did not respond until I pushed the door open and I saw him holding the baby but she was looking unconscious," she said.