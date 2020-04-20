Covid criminals meet justice as Western Cape cops pounce

Covid-19 hasn’t stopped criminals from preying on society — but alleged hijackers stalking the locked-down streets of Browns Farm, in Cape Town, met their match when Nyanga police hunted them down.

Two hijackers were arrested in dramatic fashion on Sunday after they failed to outrun members of Nyanga police’s Browns Farm sector team, who had been deployed in the area in an effort to clamp down on an escalation in hijackings.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the officers spotted the two suspects driving a stolen Honda Ballade in Tyhali Street.

“The vehicle was reported hijacked on Saturday in Ntselamanzi Street in Browns Farm,” she said.