Illegal factory shut down, 13 foreigners arrested, alcohol and cigarettes seized

A group of foreign nationals were arrested for illegally operating a factory in Tongaat, north of Durban, police said on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that after receiving a complaint about a factory operating illegally, officers went to the premises on Thursday, but it was locked and quiet.

On Friday, information was received that the factory was going to be operational over the weekend and that people were residing on the premises, Naidoo said.

Naidoo said a task team arrived at the factory at midday on Saturday and on initial observation, the factory looked closed, but machine noises were heard coming from inside.

“No activity could be seen around the premises. At that moment two foreigners opened the roller door of the factory. They were questioned about their presence there and they said that they were merely fetching welding machines.

“On informing them that they were to be charged for contravening the disaster management regulations for not being confined to their residences in terms of the Disaster Management Act, they attempted to flee and were arrested,” Naidoo said.

Officers entered the premises through the same roller door and discovered over 90 sealed beer bottles, over 90 beer cans and over 100 cartons of cigarettes.

Three others, who were also found on the premises, could not account for the beer bottles and cigarettes.

According to them, it belonged to their employer.