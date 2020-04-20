South Africa

Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 April 2020 - 07:28
Safety and community MEC Faith Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12.
Safety and community MEC Faith Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12.
Image: Faith Mazibuko via Twitter

A man was arrested at a roadblock in Gauteng when he attempted to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng, MEC for safety and community Faith Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12 on Friday.

When officers asked the man to open his boot, they found the woman inside, she said.

He was travelling without a permit.  

Mazibuko said the woman was also arrested because “she consented to be smuggled”.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X