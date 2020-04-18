Local transmissions rise as Western Cape infections top 800
Local transmissions of Covid-19 are increasing, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Saturday as he announced a 9.3% leap in cases since Friday.
#THANKYOU Post to Darussalaam Masjid. They serve 1400 people food on a daily basis and was packing 1400 food for the needy. 🙏🏼 Many NGO’s do incredible work in our communities. @ricardomackenzi @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/Ql5VOtW9mg— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 17, 2020
The province has now recorded 812 confirmed coronavirus cases, he said, and the number of deaths had increased by two to 15. The latest patients to die are a 43-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
“While the notable increase of new infections reflects the increased testing being conducted in the province, it is clear from the data that transmission in our communities is increasing,” said Winde.
“Of the 812 confirmed cases, 500 are confirmed local transmission cases.”
The premier said 210 patients had recovered and 38 were in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.
