South Africa

Western Cape infections up nearly 6% as screening sets a new record

By Staff Reporter - 17 April 2020 - 17:51
Western Cape premier Alan Winde posted photographs on Friday April 17 of Garden Route municipality staff packing food for needy people, and announced that the province had 13 Covid-19 deaths.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape rose by 5.8% on Friday to 743, premier Alan Winde said.

Winde sent his condolences to the loved ones of the six latest patients to die in the province, women aged 43, 51, 56, 59, 68 and 86. Western Cape Covid-19 deaths number 13, while 205 patients have recovered.

“Each new death we record is a sombre reminder of the seriousness of the situation we are dealing with,” said the premier.

The eastern suburbs of Cape Town, which are mainly on the Cape Flats, now have 147 cases, about a quarter of the city's total.

Thursday had produced a record number of Covid-19 screenings, at 12,381.

This brings the total number of people screened in the province to 41,099, with 2,782 people tested since community screenings started at the beginning of the month,” said Winde.

He welcomed relaxations to the lockdown regulations, but said he would continue to argue for the sale of stationery and electronics to be permitted.

“They are necessary for pupils, students and businesses operating from home,” he said.

Winde said he would be writing to the government seeking “urgent clarity” on the about-turn which prevented the transport of wine for export.

“Wine exports are important in the province, supporting a large number of jobs and contributing significantly to the economy. The about-turn from last week, when exports were unblocked, has caused significant confusion,” he said.

- TimesLIVE

Nearly one in three Western Cape Covid-19 patients have recovered

The Western Cape's Covid-19 infections rose by 2.9% to 676 on Wednesday, premier Alan Winde announced.
News
2 days ago

Shopkeeper who refused to sell cigarettes stabbed to death

A shopkeeper who refused to sell cigarettes during the lockdown was stabbed to death, police said on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

