Government will help private hospitals with protective gear: Mkhize

The government will assist private hospitals to procure protective gear in a bid to arrest the large amount of infections recorded at those facilities in recent weeks.

This is according to Dr Zweli Mkhize, who also warned that South Africans who refused to stay at home were undermining the efforts of the nationwide lockdown.

The health minister made the comments during a press conference on Wednesday, where he announced that the country now has 2,506 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the toll to 34.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 930 cases, while the Western Cape has 657 and KwaZulu-Natal has 519. The Eastern Cape has seen a significant increase in cases, which now stand at 199.