Nearly one in three Western Cape Covid-19 patients have recovered

The Western Cape's Covid-19 infections rose by 2.9% to 676 on Wednesday, premier Alan Winde announced.

Of these, 192 patients (28.4%) had recovered and seven (1%) had died - meaning there are 477 active cases, of which 37 are in hospital and 18 in intensive care.

The City of Cape Town is responsible for 84.4% of the provincial cases, and while the western and southern suburbs are still worst affected, the number of patients on the Cape Flats is growing steadily.

The eastern suburbs have recorded 43 cases, Klipfontein 37, Khayelitsha 21 and Mitchells Plain 18.