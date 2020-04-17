Educators worried about 'celebrity teachers' programme

Nkosi said she felt helpless at home and unable to teach her pupils.

“I teach in a farm school. I wish I could help my students. There’s nothing I can do as most don’t have access to the internet or a radio. Even if they had cellphones they wouldn't have network,” said Nkosi.

She said she wasn’t too concerned about The Reading Club until she watched the videos. She believes celebrities leave an impression on children and it will be hard for them to unlearn mistakes made in the videos.

“The pupils are going to learn these mistakes. If a celebrity tells them something important, it is going to stick in their minds. It’s going to be hard for teachers to help these children unlearn the mistakes made by the celebrities,” said Nkosi.

Nolizwi Sibisi, 24, a recently graduated and unemployed English and business studies teacher from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, said she has been frustrated and disappointed since she heard about The Reading Room programme. While she struggles to find employment, she believes the programme undermines her qualifications as a teacher.

“I saw the video of a certain celebrity teaching English and, as an English teacher, I felt insulted. Teaching without the necessary training is most likely not as effective as expected. There is nothing wrong with using celebrities to draw attention to the campaign but the teaching should be left to the professionals,” said Sibisi.

Not all teachers' unions were aware of or involved in the planning of the programme.

The SA Council for Educators (Sace) worked with Africa Teen Geeks on the initiative, but unions like the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) claim to have had no involvement in The Reading Room.

Sadtu lambasted the department on Twitter, saying the union was not consulted about the programme.