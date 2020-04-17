Parents and schools, put pupils first

The national lockdown was always going to cause enormous disruption to all aspects of our lives, including the 2020 academic year.

Schools and parents across the country are grappling with how to assist pupils to catch up on work missed in the few weeks that there has been no teaching and learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those with digital resources have turned to online platforms to replace physical classrooms.

It is therefore concerning that at this time, there are some schools wanting to bar children whose fees are outstanding from their online learning portal.

Yesterday, we reported that St Patrick's CBC school in Kimberley wanted pupils who owe school fees to be blocked from the school's online learning platform.

In a letter on April 3, the school urged parents to pay up and those who could not, to make arrangements.