Covid-19 poses additional risk to immuno-compromised woman

Molemole Seima is a three times immuno-compromised woman who suffers from an eye disease called keratoconus, lupus and asthma.

Whilst most of us fear catching the wide spreading coronavirus, people such as Seima who are living with compromised immune systems are at greater risk.

"I always had an eye problem from birth. When I was four-years-old I had my first eye operation for both eyes and I kept seeing eye specialists. In 2003 my eyes started deteriorating and in 2013 I lost my sight in my left eye," she said.

The 33-year-old Pretoria native said she went to an opthamologist who told her that her sight was that of an 80-year-old woman. She was only 26-years-old.

She said as a teenager studying became difficult because of her vision and she was unable to continue playing cricket like her friends because she couldn’t see.

"In 2014 I was referred to the Pretoria Eye Institute and the opthamologist diagnosed me with an eye disease called keratoconus and its incurable though its progress can be delayed with treatment," said Seima.

She was told that she needed a corneal transplant to manage her vision. By this time she had stopped driving and had done four round of laser eye surgery to assist her right eye which was strained from overcompensating for her left eye.