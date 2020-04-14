Survey launched to find out Covid-19's effect on health workers

Prof Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study, has asked "all health workers to please share the link with colleagues so that government can ascertain a better picture of what is happening in the medical fraternity as it responds to Covid-19".

"If we can understand this better, we can ensure the correct interventions to protect health workers physically and emotionally," she said.

Prof Mosa Moshabela from UKZN’s School of Medicine said the study would enhance support to health professionals.

"We are very happy to work with the HSRC on this survey and to be part of national efforts to understand how Covid-19 is impacting on our health professionals," he said. "We ask all health professionals to please take a few minutes to fill in this questionnaire. It will help us to understand how we should help and support you. To make it as easy as possible, we have also chosen a data-free platform."

The data from this survey will be used to advise the government on how to capacitate health workers to ensure they are able to deliver quality services.