Professional plumbers, electrician can work again during lockdown

“I don’t necessarily want to name them but there are things that already are affecting people, winter is coming and so things that go with that obviously will have to be attended to. Schools might be opening [so] things that go with that [will have to be attended to].

“But also, industries will have to slowly come on steam. So don’t think that no every time now that they are changing. No, it’s an orderly way of easing the lockdown. We don’t know [but] for now the lockdown will end on the 30th of April but even if it ends you can’t just open the flood gates in one day,” she said.

She said that call centres that help with services that require immediate attention such as payment or debt insurance should people be unable to pay their accounts due loss of income during the lockdown would also be allowed to operate.

“Of course now we’re using a lot of technology as you know people are working from home, people are Zooming, people are using all sorts of technology to communicate, to have meetings. So it’s important that the, ICT [information communications technology], people who are able to repair, to assist or render services to those essential services that are using technology they should also be able to work.” Sale of alcohol remains prohibited.