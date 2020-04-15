South Africa

Netcare's Kingsway trauma unit closed after patient and staff test positive for Covid-19

By staff reporter - 15 April 2020 - 09:35
Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Google maps

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive for Covid-19. 

A hospital receptionist told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that the hospital was on divert. 

“Unfortunately, we are not admitting new patients at the moment,” she said.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu confirmed that the trauma unit had been closed on Tuesday after a patient and staff tested positive.

Several medical sources told TimesLIVE that a patient and staff had tested positive at the facility, prompting management to close a section of the hospital and not admit new patients. 

Hospital management said they would revert to answer queries.

This is a developing story.

