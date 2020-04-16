South Africa

Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19

By Lwandile Bhengu - 16 April 2020 - 07:51
Tiger Brands has closed its Albany bakery after workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: iStock Images

Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that they had contacted the department of health (DOH) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The company has taken this decision in line with best practice protocols and in the interest of the health and safety of all its employees at the bakery, which is its biggest priority,” it said.

“The company has put in place measures to support all staff while they undergo Covid-19 testing. All protocols and regulatory requirements as mandated by the DOH and the NICD have been followed.”

It is at this stage unclear how many of its employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus.

The company said it had made alternative arrangements to supply its Durban customers from their other facilities.

Dis-Chem store in Joburg mall closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Dis-Chem pharmacy at the Blubird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Netcare's Kingsway trauma unit closed after patient and staff test positive for Covid-19

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive ...
News
1 day ago

Checkers in Ballito closes as employee tests positive for Covid-19

Checkers Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal dolphin coast closed its doors on Tuesday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19
News
22 hours ago

Related articles

