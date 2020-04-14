South Africa

Confirmed Covid-19 cases climb to more than 2 400

By SowetanLive - 14 April 2020 - 16:04
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
The number of confirmed people with Covid-19 on Tuesday rose to 2 415 from 2 272 the previous day.

This was announced by Dr Zweli Mkhize in a short media statement while the country has been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The stats also showed that the total number of people who have thus far been tested for the coronavirus sits at 87 022.

 Gauteng, the country's epicentre of Covid-19, sits at 909 confirmed cases followed by Western Cape's 643 and KwaZulu-Natal's 489.

The lowest number of confirmed cases are in North West (22), Limpopo (24)  and Mpumalanga 22. 

