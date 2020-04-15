MTN bosses to donate part of salaries towards staff relief package

Top executives at MTN Group have pledged nearly a third of their salaries and fees for the next three months to finance a R40 million ($2.2 million) emergency fund for staff affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The donations by the telecoms group's chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and other directors announced on Wednesday are part of a broader 250 million rand relief effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across its 21 markets.

MTN will also contribute R10 million to a support fund set up by government and will invest R150 million in the Y'ello Hope Package for customers, including discounted off-peak calls, zero-rating of certain health, social services and educational sites, and payment concessions to business customers.

The company joins others supporting relief efforts. Bosses of Vodacom and Absa said on Sunday they would donate a third of their salaries for three months to the government fund, joining the heads of others including FirstRand and Nedbank in heeding requests for backing from President Cyril Ramaphosa.