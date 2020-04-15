Don't beat people up, court tells Zimbabwe's soldiers and police

The high court in Zimbabwe has ordered uniformed forces not to beat up people while enforcing the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown — and said officers should go for mandatory testing.

There have been isolated cases of the army and police allegedly beating up civilians found outside lockdown parameters.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) filed a court appeal after the assault of Lucia Masvondo. The 26-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by both military and police officers while cooking in her house in Karoi, a small farming town in Mashonaland West, the court papers claim.

The group allege that the army invaded Masvondo’s home and set dogs on her before beating her up.

“The high court has just granted an interim order that @PoliceZimbabwe, army and other enforcement officers must respect human rights, dignity and fundamental freedoms,” said ZLHR in a statement.