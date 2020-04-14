Beware of coronavirus-related phishing e-mail attacks

Phishing e-mail attacks - often related to the coronavirus pandemic - have shown a marked increase since the start of the year, warn cyber security experts.

KnowBe4, a global security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, revealed some of the trends on Tuesday in its first quarter of 2020 phishing report.

The report suggested that attacks were up by as much as 600% in 2020.

"Covering the entire first quarter, simulated phishing tests with an urgent message to check passwords immediately was most popular at 45%," the organisation said in a statement.

"Following this was a coronavirus-related message as the second most popular at 10%."