MTN to give R250m to aid Covid-19 efforts across its markets

Listed mobile operator MTN has announced a R250m relief package to aid Covid-19 efforts across its 21 markets.

MTN said it would focus on employees, customers, vulnerable groups, contributions to the government’s Solidarity Fund and participating in industry interventions.

On Tuesday, the company said it planned to raise R40m for its employees in need, through its MTN Global Staff Emergency Fund. Contributions from the group’s directors, managers and general staff will be the main source of the funds.

The chair, group CEO, group CFO and a number of MTN's directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months to the effort, including executive teams of both MTN Group and MTN SA, which have also contributed to the fund.

In addition, other staff members can also contribute by making salary sacrifices, said MTN.