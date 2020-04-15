Donations stream in for Solidarity Fund

As donations stream in to boost the Solidarity Fund's relief coffers, its acting chief executive Nomkhitha Nqweni said stringent accountability measures had been put in place to ensure there was no abuse of money.

Three weeks into operation, the fund has received more than R2bn in donations. It expects further injections from President Cyril Ramaphosa, his cabinet ministers and provincial premiers who pledged a third of their salaries for the next three months.

The EFF, other business leaders and academics have followed suit, donating a portion of their income to help fight Covid-19.

The R2.2bn reflected what the fund has already received while other pledges made by prominent families such as the Motsepes, Ruperts and Oppenheimers are still subject to negotiations. The Rupert family wants their R1bn pledge to go towards assisting SMMEs which is something that falls outside the mandate of the fund.

Sowetan has learnt that there's ongoing engagement between the Motsepe and Oppenheimer families, with the latter seeking to create their own fund while still committing to contribute something towards the Solidarity Fund.