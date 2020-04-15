DA says it did not sanction face masks sporting its logo

The DA says it did not commission the production of face masks bearing its logo and colours — although it was aware of some structures making the masks.

A number of pictures have been doing the rounds of social media showing face masks bearing colours of different political parties, including the DA, the ANC and the EFF.

Face masks have become one of the most sought-after items following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party's leadership did not sanction the making of the masks bearing the party’s branding, but he was aware that the masks were made by members in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.