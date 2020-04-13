Limpopo ANC mourns death of Hosi Muhlava II

The ANC in Limpopo says it has learnt with sadness of the death of one of South Africa’s greatest sons, a royal leader par excellence, a kind shepherd, a great listener and a firm disciplinarian, Hosi Muhlava II of the Va-Nkuna royal council.

Muhlava II, who also served in the then Gazankulu administration, passed away at Tzaneen mediclinic on Saturday.

ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the ANC joins the royal family and all South Africans in mourning his death.

"The passing of Hosi Mahlava ll has robbed his communities, the province and indeed the nation of the comfort of such an able and considerate leader.

"Hosi Muhlava II distinguished himself as a visionary and compassionate leader beyond the borders of the Norman Mashabane region as he served in various structures of the institution of traditional leadership," he said.