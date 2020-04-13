Limpopo ANC mourns death of Hosi Muhlava II
The ANC in Limpopo says it has learnt with sadness of the death of one of South Africa’s greatest sons, a royal leader par excellence, a kind shepherd, a great listener and a firm disciplinarian, Hosi Muhlava II of the Va-Nkuna royal council.
Muhlava II, who also served in the then Gazankulu administration, passed away at Tzaneen mediclinic on Saturday.
ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the ANC joins the royal family and all South Africans in mourning his death.
"The passing of Hosi Mahlava ll has robbed his communities, the province and indeed the nation of the comfort of such an able and considerate leader.
"Hosi Muhlava II distinguished himself as a visionary and compassionate leader beyond the borders of the Norman Mashabane region as he served in various structures of the institution of traditional leadership," he said.
Muhlava II was born on January 27 1944 at Muhlava. He was the son of Khataza Nwa-Ngove and Hosi Oubaas Muhlava Shiluvani. He was installed as hosi of the Va-Nkuna tribe in July 1972.
Muhlava II served as a minister in the former Gazankulu homeland in different departments from 1983 to 1991. He also orchestrated the building of more than 40 schools around 44 villages that fell under him.
Lekganyane added that in Muhlava II, structures of the liberation movement had a reliable ally in the fight against poverty.
"He believed in community development and worked with municipalities to ensure fast tracking of service delivery.
"A hero has fallen, and the ANC in Limpopo believes that his legacy will be honoured and protected for eternity," he said.
The ANC has called on all communities to respect the instructions of the royal council in relation to the memorial and funeral services which will be in line with the national disaster management regulations governing the lockdown.
"The ANC in Limpopo further calls on society to honour Hosi Muhlava by supporting government’s call to curb the spread of Covid-19 and adhering to the lockdown regulations and follow the precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including washing of hands with water and soap frequently and comply with the social distance protocols."
