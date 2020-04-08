Third time's a charm: ANC Eastern Cape secretary weighs in on Ndabeni-Abrahams fiasco
The ANC boss in Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' home province believes that the excitable minister has earned her suspension.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi joked about the action taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months after a picture of her having lunch with former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana, in contravention with lockdown regulations, emerged.
In the post, Ngcukayitobi said Ndabeni-Abrahams' home province will keep a close eye on her over the next 60 days.
The cheeky post, written in a mixture of isiXhosa and English, also invoked the minister's previous blunders, suggesting she had earned the special leave with her third faux pax.
"President [Ramaphosa] has sent a strong unambiguous message: she [Ndabeni-Abrahams] has unreservedly apologised. She has not come home to account, but we forgive her. But three incidents though..." joked Ngcukayitobi.
"Firstly, she blocked a TV news camera at kwaBhaca and there was a countrywide uproar.
"Secondly, she woke up in between Switzerland and Geneva not knowing why she was there in the first place.
"And then now she is gallivanting in people's homes, attending frivolous dinner invites [by Mduduzi Manana]," the post continued.
Ngcukayitobi said he hoped Ndabeni-Abrahams had learnt her lesson following the reprimand from the president.
"We have people who will guard him for 60 days, she must remain put and get to understand what is the lockdown. #StayAtHomeStella."