The late Hosi Muhlava II remembered

The ANC in Limpopo has paid tribute to Hosi Muhlava II of the Va-Nkuna Royal Council who died on Saturday at the Tzaneen mediclinic.

Hosi Muhlava II who also served in the then Gazankulu administration has been described as one of "South Africa’s greatest sons, a royal leader par excellence, a kind shepherd, a great listener and a firm disciplinarian," by the party.

ANC Provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the ANC joins the royal family and all South Africans in mourning his passing.

"The passing of Hosi Mahlava ll has robbed his communities, the province and indeed the nation, of the comfort of such an able and considerate leader, "he said.

Lekganyane added that In Muhlava II, structures of the liberation movement had a reliable ally in the fight against poverty.

"He believed in community development and worked with Municipalities to ensure fast tracking of service delivery. A hero has fallen, and the ANC in Limpopo believes that his legacy will be honoured and protected for eternity," he said.

The ANC has called on all communities to respect the instructions of the Royal Council in relation to the memorial and funeral services which will be in line with the national disaster management regulations governing the lockdown.

Hosi Muhlava II, was born on the 27 January 1944 at Muhlava. He was the son of Mrs Khataza Nwa-Ngove and Hosi Oubaas Muhlava Shiluvani. He was installed as Hosi of the Va-Nkuna tribe in July 1972. Hosi Muhlava II served as a Minister in the former Gazankulu Homeland in different departments from 1983 to 1991. He also orchestrated the building of more than 40 schools around 44 villages that fell under him.