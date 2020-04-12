MK veteran turned trainer is new chief of SA Army

Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans has commended the appointment of Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha as the new chief of the SA Army.

Mbatha's record of service dates back to the ANC's armed struggle against apartheid in the 1980s.

He completed his first commander's course in Angola, followed by an urban fighting instructor’s course in East Germany.

He subsequently did a senior command and joint staff course at Shrivenham College and a certificate in strategic leadership from the Defence Academy Cranefield University in the UK.

He was a member of the politics and research department of MK ANC in Ngoma, Uganda, from 1989 to 1990 and was MK regional commander of the Northern Cape from 1991 to 1994.

After the integration of the armies of the liberation movements and the SA Defence Force into the SA National Defence Force in 1994, Mbatha was appointed as a provincial integration officer (MK) and SO2 Operations as part of the Ops Room Northern Cape Command.