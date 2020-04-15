No pay hikes for public servants

The government has failed to honour a wage agreement to increase the salaries of public-sector workers, despite public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu saying in March that it was committed to doing so.

While the government did present a revised offer of a 4.4% pay increase for some levels of workers, unions previously rejected this as it reneged on a multi-term agreement signed in 2018, BusinessLIVE reported.

The first batch of public servants received their salaries on Wednesday but “sadly there are no adjustments”, said Riefdah Ajam, the acting general secretary of the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa).

“Indeed, there are no salary increases as per the agreement. I’m preparing to have a virtual meeting with our public sector unions for a way forward,” said Fedusa president Godfrey Selematsela.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced drastic cuts to the public-sector wage bill during his budget address in February. The government, however, did not bring unions on board before the cuts were pencilled into the budget, and the cuts were seen as a declaration of war.

Fedusa has previously said it would pursue legal action should the government fail to increases the salaries.

Mchunu's spokesperson, Vukani Mbhele, told Business Day that they would abide by any court processes as it was the “logical thing to do”.

In March, Mchunu said the state was committed to implementing wage increases despite the socioeconomic challenges facing the country.