Uyinene Foundation steps in to help GBV victims during lockdown

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has vowed to offer online psychological support to victims of gender-based violence during the nationwide lockdown.

The offer comes in the birth month of Mrwetyana, who was raped and bludgeoned to death on August 8 2019 at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.

The service is expected to be run by a qualified psychologist daily between 9am and 4pm for the rest of April.

"We aim to continue raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) even during the lockdown period, as some people are more vulnerable now, stuck in their homes with perpetrators," said the foundation's spokesperson Mambulele Buso.