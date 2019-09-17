Post Office fires employee suspected of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana

The man arrested for the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been summarily dismissed from the Post Office.

The action came after a comprehensive investigation by the Post Office was concluded last week. The man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is behind bars awaiting his next court appearance in November.

"The accused has since been summarily dismissed as he made himself guilty of gross misconduct by intentionally misleading the organisation and stating under oath that he had never been convicted of any criminal offence," the department of communications, telecommunications and postal services has confirmed.