Department of health in Mpumalanga closes Superspar after two staff members test posivite for Covid-19.

The Mpumalanga department of health has taken a decision to temporarily close Malalane Superspar at the Nkomazi municipality after two employees of the store tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter sent to the municipal manager of Ehlanzeni district Sgananda Siboza, head of health department Dr Savera Mohangi requested that the shop be closed for at least 24 hours to be decontaminated and also to help the department to track primary contacts of the two cases.

It's not clear if the officials from the Ehlanzeni district municipality have got to the store yet.

“The provincial department of health has confirmed two cases who are working at the Malalane Superspar. One case is working as a merchandiser and the other is working at foreign exchange within the Superspar premises. The two cases we tested and received positive results for Covid-19 and were isolated.

"It is therefore very critical for the supermarket to be temporarily closed to also allow the department of health to identify and isolate primary contacts of the confirmed cases, and to enhance deep cleaning, decontamination, and provision of additional sanitation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.