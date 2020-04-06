Hunger bites in street vendors' homes

Informal traders in Germiston on the East Rand have started trading without temporary permits, arguing that hunger is intensifying in their homes.

Last week, the government announced it would allow informal food traders to sell on the streets but they need to obtain permission from the municipality.

Yesterday, Sheila Ubissi and her husband Zulu Ubissi of Palm Ridge were selling vegetables next to the Golden Walk mall in Germiston.

"We only started on Saturday because things were really bad. We could not wait to get a permit first. Hunger was taking its toll in the family. Me and my husband sell fruits and vegetables here. We take care of our 16 children. Since the lockdown began we have been really struggling. There was absolutely nothing in the house.

"We had to take our chance and come and try to sell. We really had no choice."

The couple has been selling fruits and vegetables for more than 20 years. Fortunately for them, the Joburg Market has not been closed during the lockdown, allowing them to get fresh produce to sell.

About 200 metres from their stand, Ray Mashaba was selling face cloths, socks, umbrellas, nail clippers and ear buds.