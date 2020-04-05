South Africa

IN PICTURES | 'We don't sleep' - SA's unsung heroes in fight against Covid-19

By Alaister Russell - 05 April 2020 - 13:02

While most of us are at home during the national lockdown, some South Africans are putting their lives at risk by providing an essential service.

Despite the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus, these heroes are working hard to keep SA running during this period of national disaster.

“If you can just stay at home for us, I'm so hopeful we will win this fight. We will overcome this,” said Kholofelo Chauke, a nurse who tests South Africans for Covid-19.

"We don't sleep," said Kagiso Maoka, who runs a shelter for the homeless in the Johannesburg CBD.

Centurion man arrested after filming himself breaking lockdown rules and swearing about the coronavirus

A 23-year old man from Lyttelton, Centurion, has been arrested for allegedly contravening the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
News
5 hours ago

Five million masks to be bought with money from Solidarity Fund for Covid-19

More than R2bn has been pledged by South Africans to the Solidarity Fund.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X