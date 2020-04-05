IN PICTURES | 'We don't sleep' - SA's unsung heroes in fight against Covid-19

Despite the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus, these heroes are working hard to keep SA running during this period of national disaster.

“If you can just stay at home for us, I'm so hopeful we will win this fight. We will overcome this,” said Kholofelo Chauke, a nurse who tests South Africans for Covid-19.

"We don't sleep," said Kagiso Maoka, who runs a shelter for the homeless in the Johannesburg CBD.