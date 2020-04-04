South Africa

Online memorial to be held for top HIV researcher Prof Gita Ramjee who died of Covid-19

By Lwandile Bhengu - 04 April 2020 - 12:57
Internationally acclaimed HIV scientist and campaigner of women's rights Prof Gita Ramjee died in a Durban hospital on Tuesday.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the Progressive Health Forum will on Saturday host a virtual memorial for internationally acclaimed scientist Prof Gita Ramjee who died of Covid-19 complications.

Ramjee, who was hailed for her ground-breaking research in HIV prevention, died in a Durban hospital on Tuesday after complications arising from asthma and pneumonia. A family member who did not want to be named told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Ramjee had been cremated.

After news of her death, Deputy President David Mabuza, who heads the SA National Aids Council, described Ramjee as a champion in the fight against HIV.

“In her, we have indeed lost a champion in the fight against the HIV epidemic, ironically at the hands of this global pandemic. In her honour, we should heed the call to flatten the curve by strengthening our responses to this global pandemic as well as continue the fight to achieve zero new HIV infections,” he said.

Ramjee’s memorial will be held via popular meetings application Zoom at 3pm.

