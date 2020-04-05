Black Coffee raises over R89k for Covid-19 fund

One of SA’s biggest music exports Black Coffee, who got the country dancing last night for a good cause, managed to raise about $4,697 (R89,283.64).

Born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, Black Coffee streamed his performance live last night from 9pm to raise funds for the Solidarity Fund, which was established to fight coronavirus outbreak. About 192 people have heeded his call and donated.

The award-winning deejay stated in his Facebook page that his goal was to raise about $50,000. According to his statement on social media, Black Coffee has committed himself to a residency of livestream sessions to help fundraise and build awareness around Covid-19. He further shared a link for people to donate what they can afford.

Black Coffee said in a statement: “I couldn’t have found a better use for my music and my craft than use it to help fellow South Africans who in the spirit of Thuma Mina, have stood with the president, stayed home and stayed safe.”