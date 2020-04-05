Black Coffee raises over R89k for Covid-19 fund
One of SA’s biggest music exports Black Coffee, who got the country dancing last night for a good cause, managed to raise about $4,697 (R89,283.64).
Born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, Black Coffee streamed his performance live last night from 9pm to raise funds for the Solidarity Fund, which was established to fight coronavirus outbreak. About 192 people have heeded his call and donated.
The award-winning deejay stated in his Facebook page that his goal was to raise about $50,000. According to his statement on social media, Black Coffee has committed himself to a residency of livestream sessions to help fundraise and build awareness around Covid-19. He further shared a link for people to donate what they can afford.
Black Coffee said in a statement: “I couldn’t have found a better use for my music and my craft than use it to help fellow South Africans who in the spirit of Thuma Mina, have stood with the president, stayed home and stayed safe.”
“At a time of great uncertainty, I’m inspired by the resilience and commitment of South Africans. After weeks of isolation and reflecting, I've decided that I will commit to a residency of livestream sessions... while fundraising and building awareness to aid different charities. These foundations along with you and I are together in the fight against Covid-19, healing our loved ones, supporting the medical staff on the frontline and empowering freedom to live our lives to the fullest once again.”
The Solidarity Fund was created to mobilise and coordinate contributions from all South Africans and members of the international community to ensure the most efficient and impactful allocation of capital is made available to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for the most vulnerable members of society.
Solidarity Fund chairperson, Gloria Serobe said about Black Coffee’s initiative, “We are incredibly excited that the Solidarity Fund was Black Coffee’s choice for his live stream benefit concert tonight. This is exactly the type of unity in action that the fund is looking to inspire and evidence that the fund is there for all South Africans to unite in the fight against Covid-19.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.