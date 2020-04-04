Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane want to raise funds for masks to fight Covid-19

Local musicians Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane, founders of Shout SA, have launched a campaign to help raise money to buy masks for health care workers and patients.

Shout SA has partnered with SMD Technologies, a private company, to raise funds for the Shout4Masks campaign, which was launched on Friday.

Danny K said of the campaign: “There is a crying need to protect those who are protecting us — our front line heroes. Battling valiantly against Covid-19 our health care sector needs our support right now as the supply of masks dwindles. It’s getting desperate. Here at Shout SA we have a voice, why not use it to shout out to our fellow countrymen to help secure more masks?”

Mabalane added: “We are calling on all our fellow musicians and celebrities to get behind this to inspire and unite the nation to help get proper safe masks for those that need them most. For both patients and our most vulnerable communities, I am relieved that we are able to spread a protective front for both.”