South Africans stranded in Egypt plead for help to get back home

South Africans stranded in Egypt because of travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 made a plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to be repatriated.

“Mr Ramaphosa, please help us get back to SA. I am a South African citizen, I do not have any more money to stay on here,” Melissa Schnettler, 46, said in a voice note shared with SowetannLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

“We have to all still think of our family back home which we have to pay for, because even in lockdown, they need to eat. We still have to pay our rent that side. We are in circumstances that we did not ask for.”

Schnettler and others were unable to fly home on March 29 after SA imposed a lockdown and banned international flights.

Ramaphosa has, however, now relaxed travel restrictions to SA to allow foreign governments to land in the country to evacuate their nationals.