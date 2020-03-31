Warm meals, tight hugs and wagging tails for Wuhan teacher returning home

Welcome home signs, tight hugs, warm home-cooked meals and the wagging tails of dogs after 11 months. This is the experience of Amy Pittaway, who spent the past 14 days in quarantine at The Ranch Resort in Limpopo.

Pittaway was one of the 112 South Africans who were quarantined at the facility after their repatriation from Wuhan, China's coronavirus epicentre.

During the time at the resort, Pittaway, 24, said they were divided into groups and played board games and spent time on the trampoline as part of their entertainment.

“My 14-day stay at The Ranch was amazing and relaxing. It felt like I was on holiday. There was also DStv in our rooms so if we didn’t feel like being with anyone we could watch movies in our rooms,” she said.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead for the 112 South Africans to go home.

Pittaway took a 20-hour bus ride from Limpopo to Cape Town on Monday.