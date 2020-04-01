Funeral parlours under pressure as bodies cannot be taken to neighbouring countries

One of the funeral parlours in Johannesburg is concerned that it may run out of space to store bodies as the lockdown has stopped repatriation of corpses to neighbouring countries.

Kings and Queens Funeral Services told Sowetan that the government has allowed funeral parlours to operate during the lockdown as people are dying. “We are still collecting bodies from different parts of the country and in this province. But government has only allowed us to do burials locally. But we have bodies that have to go to Mozambique, DRC, Zimbabwe which are in our cold room.

“If we continue like this and are unable to take bodies to other countries we will definitely run out of space. Each day we are collecting three to five bodies. At the current rate, we will be full long before the end of the 21 days,” said director Mlandeli Madlala.

The government has closed most of the borders with neighbouring countries as it tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company based in Doornfontein has two cold rooms, each taking 32 bodies. It currently has 30 bodies. Of this figure there are two locals, seven belonging to Nigeria and Congo, three for Botswana and 18 for Zimbabwe.