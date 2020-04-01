321 aboard repatriation flight from Johannesburg to Brazil

“We are very grateful to our staff and the various role players who moved quickly overnight to ensure the successful facilitation of this repatriation flight,” said Acsa group executive for corporate affairs Refentse Shinners. “We are especially appreciative of the work done by officials of the Brazilian embassy who managed the process exceptionally well and ensured that the passengers were safely transferred to the airport by bus,” she added.

The crew of the LATAM aircraft did not disembark.

Acsa said the aircraft carried an additional 16 crew members so that it could do a crew change at the airport. “The 16 crew members for the flight into South Africa therefore returned to Brazil as passengers.”