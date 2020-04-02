Man misses mother's funeral due to Covid-19 travel ban

Chirindza said his two siblings were also unable to go home because of the restrictions. He said he did not try to get a permit and his family had to proceed with the funeral without them yesterday as "Mozambique was preparing for a lockdown as well".

Department of transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said no one was allowed to travel from one province to another.

"However, the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may change regulations for those who need to bury their loved ones. As it stands, people can get a letter from a hospital and take it to the police station to apply for travel permit," she said.

Unlike Chirindza, a man who only wanted to be identified as Tebogo was lucky to get a travel permit from a funeral parlour in Limpopo.

He said when he heard of his mother's passing on Monday, he immediately went to the Hillbrow police station to apply for a travel permit.

Tebogo said it proved to be the most difficult thing he has had to do as he was sent from one police station to another. In every police station that he went to, he was greeted with a big bold sign that read: "No permit is issued for movement from the police station".