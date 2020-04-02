Lockdown is just a rumour in Bramfischerville as residents ignore Covid-19 rules

Children playing in the streets, queues outside spaza shops with no consideration for social distance and women selling vegetables.

These are scenes at Bramfischerville, Soweto, despite people having been encouraged to social distance to help stop the spread of Covid-19 which has infected hundreds of people and killed a handful in the country thus far.

When Sowetan visited the area this week, streets were abuzz with people going about their business as usual.

There were no soldiers and there were only two police bakkies that drove down the streets without calling residents to order.